Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 4,302 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Smartsheet were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 4.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMAR opened at $54.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.98 and a beta of 1.64. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SMAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

In other news, insider Paul Porrini sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 6,332 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $270,756.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 603,490 shares of company stock worth $29,011,887 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

