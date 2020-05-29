Rhumbline Advisers Buys 10,148 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of National HealthCare worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

NHC opened at $69.51 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a 1-year low of $55.88 and a 1-year high of $89.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of National HealthCare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

