Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of James River Group worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 241.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 4th quarter valued at $6,000,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 49,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.48. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.34 and a 12 month high of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.15 and a beta of 0.46.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $110.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of James River Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of James River Group from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of James River Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other James River Group news, CEO J Adam Abram acquired 15,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $515,517.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 470,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,770,342.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sarah C. Doran acquired 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $75,117.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 46,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,338. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 32,939 shares of company stock worth $1,091,635. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

