Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 19,447 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,447 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of TTM Technologies worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.35.

In other news, SVP Daniel J. Weber sold 2,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $26,185.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,849 shares in the company, valued at $353,829.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $31,596.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,269 shares in the company, valued at $447,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,273 shares of company stock worth $101,448. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 2.07.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $610.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

