Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 5,270 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.25% of Worthington Industries worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 6.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,525,000 after buying an additional 117,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after buying an additional 63,208 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,457,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,480,000 after buying an additional 19,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after buying an additional 105,102 shares during the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WOR opened at $29.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.17. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $44.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.50 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

In other Worthington Industries news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek purchased 1,500 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 118,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,768.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

