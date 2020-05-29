Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Stock Holdings Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Acacia Communications worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACIA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

In other Acacia Communications news, VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $380,493.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 6,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $456,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,981 over the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acacia Communications stock opened at $66.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.44, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.38 and a 52-week high of $69.13.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $125.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.15 million. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Research analysts expect that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

