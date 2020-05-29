Rhumbline Advisers Buys 11,717 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.26% of Ryder System worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of R. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $40,036,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,265,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,340,000 after purchasing an additional 608,085 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,957,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 35.7% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,496,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,573,000 after purchasing an additional 393,504 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stephens dropped their price target on Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Ryder System from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.06. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $60.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.88.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $49,172.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,246 shares in the company, valued at $217,360.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Eck purchased 7,500 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,978.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,755 shares of company stock worth $259,223. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

