Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 219,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Crocs were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 230,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 141,530 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 115,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 69,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 550.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after buying an additional 503,025 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.82. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $281.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.27 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 90.72% and a net margin of 8.71%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 40,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $942,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $43,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,919.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 20,575 shares of company stock worth $468,427. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Crocs from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

