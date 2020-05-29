Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.35% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 357.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

In related news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,300 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $177,813.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,561.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $78,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,658.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $76.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $123.44.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

ABG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.