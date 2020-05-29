Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.13% of Novanta worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Novanta by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,907 shares in the company, valued at $11,042,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $506,290.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,015 shares in the company, valued at $14,545,430.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,833 shares of company stock worth $1,781,541. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOVT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Novanta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, William Blair cut Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $101.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.82 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.90. Novanta Inc has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $104.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.61 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Novanta Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

