Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 3,762 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7,865.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $21.80 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.27.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $680.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,550.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 45,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,193.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William S. Boyd acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,607,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 101,750 shares of company stock worth $1,641,500. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BYD. ValuEngine upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, April 27th. Union Gaming Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

