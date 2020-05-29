Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,520 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXTA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,006,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,273.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,236,000 after acquiring an additional 983,199 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2,437.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 895,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,226,000 after acquiring an additional 860,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 473.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,038,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,564,000 after purchasing an additional 857,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $32.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 5.93%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Bank of America raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Vertical Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

