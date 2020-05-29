Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,451 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000.

Shares of IWD opened at $114.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.75 and a 200 day moving average of $122.65. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

