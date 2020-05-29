OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of OSI Systems worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OSIS. ARP Americas LP grew its position in OSI Systems by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 11,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in OSI Systems by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 646,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,136,000 after purchasing an additional 327,542 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,823,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,714,000 after purchasing an additional 204,121 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in OSI Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 385,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in OSI Systems by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,431,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $119.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

Shares of OSIS opened at $76.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $117.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.67.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.