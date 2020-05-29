UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 29.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 985,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 222,076 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,802,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,054,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $116,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656,056 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 4,192,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,081 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $10,684,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,544,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,040,000 after buying an additional 1,833,958 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Steffen E. Palko purchased 903,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $1,986,881.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James M. Funk purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 933,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,786 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RRC opened at $5.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Range Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $8.38.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $3.75 to $2.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen cut shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.20 target price (up from $3.60) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

