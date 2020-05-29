UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Holdings in WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 157,165 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.54% of WhiteHorse Finance worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resource America Inc. raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 524,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 229,105 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 33,104 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 110,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 75,455 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 34,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $10.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81. WhiteHorse Finance Inc has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $197.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 million. Analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

WHF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. National Securities upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, Director G Stacy Smith bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $51,245.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $51,245. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bolduc bought 37,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $498,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 157,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,184.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 168,225 shares of company stock worth $1,849,775. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

