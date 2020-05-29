SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of SkyWest worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

In other SkyWest news, Director W Steve Albrecht bought 11,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.54 per share, with a total value of $301,039.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,231. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.64 per share, for a total transaction of $102,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 31,287 shares of company stock worth $991,050 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKYW opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.86. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.83.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $729.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.10 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SkyWest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

