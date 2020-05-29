Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) Holdings Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Anixter International worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anixter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,538,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anixter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,042,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 1,961.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 495,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,613,000 after buying an additional 471,223 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anixter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,931,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Anixter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,751,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXE opened at $94.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.41. Anixter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $99.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Anixter International had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Anixter International Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Anixter International Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

