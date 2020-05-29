BlackRock Inc. Has $52.10 Million Stock Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,240,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.54% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $52,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,884 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 52,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

SBGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $3,282,000.00. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $18.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.56. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.31. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

