UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 179,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,316 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 28.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1,211.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $71.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.00 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 1.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

AKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

