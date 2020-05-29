Arizona State Retirement System Has $223,000 Stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 58.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,526 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Eldorado Resorts were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,919,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Eldorado Resorts alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ERI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $68.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $49.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.96.

Shares of NASDAQ ERI opened at $34.76 on Friday. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $70.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.04.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($2.37). Eldorado Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Eldorado Resorts’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.