UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,224,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,898,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 1,664.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 93,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 87,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $135.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $143.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.71.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $431.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.16 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $157.00 to $126.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

In related news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $2,302,827.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,905,327.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $337,810.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,653,946.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,670 shares of company stock valued at $13,353,887. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

