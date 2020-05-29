BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,659,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of Silk Road Medical worth $52,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SILK. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 84,321 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 713.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 54,276 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $758,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,643,000 after acquiring an additional 75,641 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SILK. Citigroup began coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Silk Road Medical from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $370,656.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,578.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $267,589.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $813,657.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,991,171 shares of company stock worth $194,455,823.

SILK opened at $38.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.40 and a quick ratio of 7.56. Silk Road Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $51.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.09.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 44.17% and a negative net margin of 54.94%. The company had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($20.12) earnings per share. Silk Road Medical’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

