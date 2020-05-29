Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,717 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 95,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 314.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 80,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 61,258 shares during the period. Serengeti Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 881.3% in the first quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP now owns 392,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 352,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 210.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 21,158 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIX. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.73.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 50,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $1,162,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 500,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $12,570,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 551,638 shares of company stock worth $13,756,644 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIX opened at $24.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $59.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.88.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.75 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

