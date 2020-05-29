UBS Group AG Has $2.32 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) by 36.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,286 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 968.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.88. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $79.01.

