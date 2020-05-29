Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Position Lessened by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,244 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

SBCF opened at $22.26 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.37). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $77.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In other news, Director Robert J. Lipstein acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.87 per share, with a total value of $125,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,251.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.