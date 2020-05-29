Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 89.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,017 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 31,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 130.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 28,517 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 26.5% in the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 162,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the first quarter worth about $347,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MEI. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Methode Electronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Methode Electronics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley lowered Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Methode Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $26,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEI stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $41.70.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.38 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 10.74%. Methode Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

