Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Addus Homecare were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Addus Homecare by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Addus Homecare by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Addus Homecare by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Addus Homecare by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Addus Homecare stock opened at $96.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.54 and its 200 day moving average is $86.70. Addus Homecare Co. has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $104.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.08 million. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus Homecare news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $27,505.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $380,594.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADUS. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $115.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Addus Homecare in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Addus Homecare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

