Arizona State Retirement System Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38,656 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 82,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 38,794 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 54,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 33,364 shares during the period.

SBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Sally Beauty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.14. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.39 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 491.27% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Mcmaster bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $55,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 67,779 shares in the company, valued at $837,070.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $35,735.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,559.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $257,230. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

