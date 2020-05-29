Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 88,137 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.53% of Core Laboratories worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLB. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $4,181,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 84,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

CLB opened at $19.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The company has a market cap of $910.99 million, a PE ratio of -18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 3.07. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $56.03.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.37 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a positive return on equity of 46.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Core Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Core Laboratories from $16.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.93.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

