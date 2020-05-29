Arizona State Retirement System Sells 12,692 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 68.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,692 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kaman were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KAMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kaman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Kaman by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kaman by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kaman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Kaman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Neal J. Keating bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.23 per share, for a total transaction of $98,402.50. Also, CEO Neal J. Keating bought 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $107,514.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Kaman from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Kaman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

KAMN opened at $40.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average of $53.60. Kaman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Kaman had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $207.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

