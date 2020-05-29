UBS Group AG Sells 70,567 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 70,567 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Lazard were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 37,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 5.1% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard by 4.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Lazard by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lazard from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus lowered their target price on Lazard from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Lazard from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 50,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $1,897,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 421,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,993,761.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.78. Lazard Ltd has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.45.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.73 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 52.29% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

