Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 604,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,127 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 378.1% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 51,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 30.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 85.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 382,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 175,986 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GT. BidaskClub raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.66.

NASDAQ GT opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

