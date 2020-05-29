Rhumbline Advisers Buys 887 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of Tennant worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Tennant by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tennant by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TNC opened at $64.54 on Friday. Tennant has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $87.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $252.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tennant will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.34%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Sidoti decreased their price objective on Tennant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tennant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

