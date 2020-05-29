Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,196 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 606.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 250,913 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $12,310,000 after acquiring an additional 215,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,113 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

DKS opened at $34.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $49.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.27.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Dicks Sporting Goods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra decreased their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.77.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

