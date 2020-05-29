Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,385 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.34% of Southside Bancshares worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBSI. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBSI. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Southside Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub lowered Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of SBSI opened at $28.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $935.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.56. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.36%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, insider John Robert Garrett purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $25,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $98,070 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.