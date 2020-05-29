Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,903 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,614 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Popular worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Popular by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 293,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 53,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Popular by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $634,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BPOP. Citigroup cut their price objective on Popular from $66.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Popular from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Popular presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.01. Popular Inc has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $599.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.57 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Popular Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.