Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,307,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,837 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.53% of Construction Partners worth $22,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Construction Partners by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Construction Partners by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 38,463 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 130,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson downgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

In related news, CFO Royce Alan Palmer sold 14,162 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $248,543.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $17.40 on Friday. Construction Partners Inc has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $20.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $910.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $168.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

