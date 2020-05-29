Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $22.94 Million Position in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,740 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.34% of Novocure worth $22,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novocure by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Novocure by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Novocure by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Novocure by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Novocure by 14,546.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Novocure from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Novocure in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Novocure from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Novocure in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Novocure from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novocure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $102,669.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,066.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 31,332 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $1,996,788.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 649,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,421,823.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,527 shares of company stock worth $6,044,893. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.49. Novocure Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $51.50 and a fifty-two week high of $98.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 745.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Novocure had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $101.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novocure Ltd will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

