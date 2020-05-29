RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,419 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.45% of RealPage worth $22,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 43.7% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 1,495.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in RealPage during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in RealPage during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RealPage news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 81,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total transaction of $5,189,220.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,781,624.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 125,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $7,880,449.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,776,432.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 510,300 shares of company stock valued at $30,345,180. 13.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RealPage stock opened at $66.35 on Friday. RealPage Inc has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $68.83. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.37.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RealPage Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of RealPage in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson lowered RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RealPage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RealPage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

