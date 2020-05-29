Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $22.97 Million Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 656,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,907 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.91% of Astec Industries worth $22,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 5.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 2,051.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 37,391 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 37.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 854,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,869,000 after acquiring an additional 233,729 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 62.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASTE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

ASTE stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.03 million, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.21. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.15.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $283.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.37 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

