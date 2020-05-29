Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 127,054 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,645,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,054 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.51% of Santander Consumer USA worth $22,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,976,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356,963 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at $39,537,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,924,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,191,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 8,608,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,174,000 after purchasing an additional 733,016 shares in the last quarter.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

SC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

In related news, CEO Mahesh Aditya purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $74,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SC opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 63.41 and a current ratio of 63.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.24. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 9.32%. Santander Consumer USA’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.