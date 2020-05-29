Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 220,229 Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,296,563 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,229 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.95% of Tripadvisor worth $22,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.8% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,482 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,089 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 19,142 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,571 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $21.14 on Friday. Tripadvisor Inc has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $48.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Kaufer bought 44,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $965,768.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares in the company, valued at $14,025,302.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 22,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $519,541.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRIP shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.26.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.