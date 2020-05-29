Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 93,857 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,021,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 93,857 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.54% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $22,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,249,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,362,000 after buying an additional 378,695 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 111,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 21,854 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,377,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,731,000 after buying an additional 376,649 shares in the last quarter.

PEB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.95.

PEB stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $269.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

