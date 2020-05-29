Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 79.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,148 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.16% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $22,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $69.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.48. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $71.09.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.