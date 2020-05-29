First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 842,956 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,655 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.54% of First Merchants worth $22,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in First Merchants by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,627,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,268,000 after purchasing an additional 145,796 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in First Merchants by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,378,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,316,000 after purchasing an additional 101,112 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,018,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,003 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,254,000 after acquiring an additional 173,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,539,000 after acquiring an additional 42,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael J. Stewart sold 3,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $89,255.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael C. Marhenke acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,457 shares of company stock worth $623,209. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

FRME opened at $28.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average is $34.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $42.48.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $123.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.83 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 27.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRME. TheStreet cut shares of First Merchants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens cut shares of First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Merchants from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Merchants from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

