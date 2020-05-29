Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC lowered shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
BT Group stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43. BT Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96.
About BT Group
BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, and Openreach. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.
See Also: Market Indexes
Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.