Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC lowered shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

BT Group stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43. BT Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTGOF. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BT Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BT Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in BT Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, and Openreach. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

