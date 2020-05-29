Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 596,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,617 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Fortis worth $23,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Fortis in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the first quarter valued at $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

FTS opened at $38.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. Fortis Inc has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTS. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Fortis from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on Fortis from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. CIBC raised their price target on Fortis from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

