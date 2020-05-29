Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Position Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 597,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,911 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $22,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter worth about $1,272,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,695,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $910,000. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCEP opened at $39.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average is $46.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $58.94.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. ABN Amro cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $45.00 to $47.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.69.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

