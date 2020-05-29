Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Axos Financial were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth $3,921,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AX shares. ValuEngine cut Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Axos Financial from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut Axos Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Axos Financial from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Eshel Bar-Adon bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $45,549.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,716.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director J Brandon Black bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,835.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 7,900 shares of company stock worth $144,303 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AX opened at $22.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Axos Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $30.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $180.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

